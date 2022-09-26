Protests against the Beijing-imposed national security law on July 1, 2020. Photo: Sam Tsang
Protests against the Beijing-imposed national security law on July 1, 2020. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong man pleads guilty to wounding with intent for stabbing police officer during July 1 protest against national security law in 2020

  • Wong Kwan-wa stabbed police officer with military knife outside Queen’s College in Causeway Bay two years ago
  • The 26-year-old former civil engineer has been remanded in custody along with two other protesters

Edith Lin

Updated: 6:22pm, 26 Sep, 2022

