Protests against the Beijing-imposed national security law on July 1, 2020. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong man pleads guilty to wounding with intent for stabbing police officer during July 1 protest against national security law in 2020
- Wong Kwan-wa stabbed police officer with military knife outside Queen’s College in Causeway Bay two years ago
- The 26-year-old former civil engineer has been remanded in custody along with two other protesters
