Police arrest a 65-year-old doctor in Mong Kok on Tuesday. He was arrested on suspicion of issuing vaccination exemption certificates without proper medical diagnosis. Photo: Handout
Fake Covid exemption: Hong Kong doctor, 65, latest suspect arrested, bringing number of professionals detained over such crimes this month to 6

  • Police raid Mong Kok clinic, seizing patient records, computer and HK$56,000 from doctor suspected to have issued 3,196 certificates at up to HK$5,000 each
  • Case comes on heels of string of arrests last week in separate raids on three doctors’ clinics in Chai Wan, Yuen Long and Tung Chung

Clifford Lo
Updated: 1:54pm, 27 Sep, 2022

