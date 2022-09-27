Motorcycles parked under a footbridge in Hong Kong were reduced to charred frames in an arson attack in the early hours of Tuesday. Photo: Facebook
Motorcycles parked under a footbridge in Hong Kong were reduced to charred frames in an arson attack in the early hours of Tuesday. Photo: Facebook
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Man arrested after 40 motorcycles destroyed in fire under Hong Kong footbridge

  • No natural cause of the blaze was established and traces of fire accelerant were found at the scene, a police spokeswoman says
  • A suspect was arrested after police checked surveillance footage of the area

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 3:43pm, 27 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Motorcycles parked under a footbridge in Hong Kong were reduced to charred frames in an arson attack in the early hours of Tuesday. Photo: Facebook
Motorcycles parked under a footbridge in Hong Kong were reduced to charred frames in an arson attack in the early hours of Tuesday. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE