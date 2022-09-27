Motorcycles parked under a footbridge in Hong Kong were reduced to charred frames in an arson attack in the early hours of Tuesday. Photo: Facebook
Man arrested after 40 motorcycles destroyed in fire under Hong Kong footbridge
- No natural cause of the blaze was established and traces of fire accelerant were found at the scene, a police spokeswoman says
- A suspect was arrested after police checked surveillance footage of the area
