Man jailed in High Court for aiding and abetting parents’ suicides. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong man jailed for aiding and abetting his parents to kill themselves after failing to go through with suicide pact
- Court hears defendant was in debt because of overspending and compulsive gambling
- Judge taken aback by ‘chilling lack of sadness’ noting it was the defendant who drove his parents to despair in the first place
