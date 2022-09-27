Retired Catholic leader Cardinal Joseph Zen. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Cardinal Joseph Zen, 5 others have case to answer over protest fund, Hong Kong magistrate rules
- Questions over legal status of fund and whether it required registration could be resolved using ‘common sense’, Principal Magistrate Ada Yim says
- Yim adds there is room for interpreting the Societies Ordinance as it gives relatively brief definition of an organisation that requires registration
Retired Catholic leader Cardinal Joseph Zen. Photo: K. Y. Cheng