A public housing tenant who earned HK$10,000 (US$1,270) a month but had 15 bank accounts that handled HK$370 million in alleged proceeds of crime in 19 months has been arrested on suspicion of money laundering, Hong Kong customs revealed on Wednesday. Customs officials also froze about HK$7 million in one of the man’s bank accounts, that were allegedly used to collect and launder dirty money between November 2019 and May 2022. Senior Inspector Marcus Lui Wing-chun, of customs’ syndicate crimes investigation bureau, on Wednesday said officers started the investigation earlier this year after they discovered suspicious financial transactions across the 38-year-old’s string of accounts. Hong Kong customs seizes 6.5 tonnes of protected wood during cargo inspection The man was also said to have set up a trading company and opened seven business accounts at three banks in December 2019. “In a span of one year, these accounts collected HK$290 million from dozens of bank accounts of shell companies in more than 500 transactions,” Lui said, adding that the biggest transfer was HK$15 million. He explained the money was also transferred out of the seven business accounts over a short period. The man, who lives in a Sha Tin public housing flat with his parents, was said to have been an odd job worker. The investigation also showed that the man set up eight personal accounts with four banks in mid-2019. “He made use of his personal accounts to collect HK$80 million from about 140 third-party individual accounts. The money was then transferred to another 120 third-party accounts,” Lui said. He added there were about 1,000 transactions and the biggest amount in a single transfer was HK$2.5 million. The Customs and Excise Department said the firm the man set up was a shell company which had no business, no record of tax returns and had not made any declaration of importing or exporting cargo. “The bank transaction records of the man are incommensurate with his financial status,” Lui said. Hong Kong customs makes record haul of HK$222 million worth of illegal cigarettes Customs officers raided the man’s home and arrested him just before 9am on Tuesday. They also seized a mobile phone, a computer and bank documents in the operation. Lui said they were investigating the origins of the cash, the final recipients of the money and the types of illegal activities that may have generated it. Money laundering is punishable by up to 14 years in jail and a HK$5 million fine. Liu said the investigation was continuing and further arrests were possible.