About 16,000 Mark Six lottery tickets were found aboard a cargo vessel last week. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong customs finds nearly 600 winning Mark Six lottery tickets worth HK$70,000 in smuggling seizure
- Prize money ranges from tens of Hong Kong dollars to nearly HK$10,000 for each winning ticket, source says
- Box of 16,000 tickets destined to be sold illegally in Macau and mainland China was originally found in cargo vessel
