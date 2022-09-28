About 16,000 Mark Six lottery tickets were found aboard a cargo vessel last week. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong customs finds nearly 600 winning Mark Six lottery tickets worth HK$70,000 in smuggling seizure

  • Prize money ranges from tens of Hong Kong dollars to nearly HK$10,000 for each winning ticket, source says
  • Box of 16,000 tickets destined to be sold illegally in Macau and mainland China was originally found in cargo vessel

Updated: 4:14pm, 28 Sep, 2022

