Winson Wong, a senior police inspector, (right) has been acquitted of the theft of two cans of abalone from the force’s headquarters. Photo: Edmond So.
Hong Kong police senior inspector cleared of theft of abalone from force HQ, despite ‘highly suspicious’ behaviour

  • Magistrate acquits senior police inspector of theft of two cans of abalone after giving him benefit of doubt
  • Winson Wong has been suspended from the force since he was charged with theft in November 2020

Brian Wong

Updated: 8:05pm, 28 Sep, 2022

