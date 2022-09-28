Winson Wong, a senior police inspector, (right) has been acquitted of the theft of two cans of abalone from the force’s headquarters. Photo: Edmond So.
Hong Kong police senior inspector cleared of theft of abalone from force HQ, despite ‘highly suspicious’ behaviour
- Magistrate acquits senior police inspector of theft of two cans of abalone after giving him benefit of doubt
- Winson Wong has been suspended from the force since he was charged with theft in November 2020
