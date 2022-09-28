Hospital Authority chief manager Vivien Chuang and Dr Chiu Ming-yu appear outside court on Wednesday. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hospital Authority chief manager Vivien Chuang and Dr Chiu Ming-yu appear outside court on Wednesday. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong health official, doctor deny stealing more than HK$1,600 in groceries from supermarket

  • Hospital Authority chief manager Vivien Chuang and Chiu Ming-yu deny joint count of theft during appearance at Kowloon City Court on Wednesday
  • Defence lawyer says pair were misled by instructions from self-service checkout into believing not all bar codes on groceries needed to be scanned

Brian Wong

Updated: 8:12pm, 28 Sep, 2022

