Hospital Authority chief manager Vivien Chuang and Dr Chiu Ming-yu appear outside court on Wednesday. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong health official, doctor deny stealing more than HK$1,600 in groceries from supermarket
- Hospital Authority chief manager Vivien Chuang and Chiu Ming-yu deny joint count of theft during appearance at Kowloon City Court on Wednesday
- Defence lawyer says pair were misled by instructions from self-service checkout into believing not all bar codes on groceries needed to be scanned
