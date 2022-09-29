Child abuse scandal escalates at home under Po Leung Kuk. Photo: Edmond So
Child abuse scandal escalates at home under Po Leung Kuk. Photo: Edmond So
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Second employee caught on video allegedly maltreating toddler at Hong Kong charity’s care home

  • Child abuse scandal escalates as investigators discover video footage of another employee allegedly maltreating toddler
  • Residential care home run by Po Leung Kuk accommodates children, from newborns to age three, who lack adequate support because of family problems

Danny Mok
Danny Mok

Updated: 12:19am, 29 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Child abuse scandal escalates at home under Po Leung Kuk. Photo: Edmond So
Child abuse scandal escalates at home under Po Leung Kuk. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE