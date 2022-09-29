Child abuse scandal escalates at home under Po Leung Kuk. Photo: Edmond So
Second employee caught on video allegedly maltreating toddler at Hong Kong charity’s care home
- Child abuse scandal escalates as investigators discover video footage of another employee allegedly maltreating toddler
- Residential care home run by Po Leung Kuk accommodates children, from newborns to age three, who lack adequate support because of family problems
