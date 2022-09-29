Evidence seized by customs officers as part of an investigation launched after thousands of Mark Six lottery tickets were impounded from a cargo ship in Hong Kong waters. Photo: May Tse.
Couple arrested over seizure of 16,000 Hong Kong Mark Six lottery tickets destined for illegal sale in Macau and mainland
- Two taken into custody at home in Tsuen Wan; documents, phones and HK$280,000 in cash impounded, HK$1 million in bank accounts frozen
- Lottery tickets said to be destined for illegal sale in Macau and mainland China found among HK$10 million of contraband on ship
Evidence seized by customs officers as part of an investigation launched after thousands of Mark Six lottery tickets were impounded from a cargo ship in Hong Kong waters. Photo: May Tse.