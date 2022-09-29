Hong Kong police arrested one man and seized 62kg of cocaine worth about HK$63 million. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong police arrest 1 man, seize cocaine worth HK$63 million at private residential complex
- Police say drug syndicates use newly occupied flats in recently constructed private housing estates as warehouses to store drugs
- Customs arrests teenager and confiscates methamphetamine with an estimated market value of about HK$6.7 million
Hong Kong police arrested one man and seized 62kg of cocaine worth about HK$63 million. Photo: Facebook