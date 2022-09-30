Police issue warning over “guess who I am” phone scams after two men arrested on suspicion of obtaining HK$500,000 by deception. Photo: Shutterstock.
Police warning over jump in ‘guess who I am’ phone scam cases in Hong Kong
- Police alert comes after two men arrested in connection with alleged phone frauds totalling HK$500,000
- Officer says 38 cases in Tseung Kwan O alone between July and September, a 12-fold increase on the three recorded in same period last year
