The Hong Kong Society for the Protection of Children’s office in Prince Edward. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong child abuse scandal: ex-carer jailed for nearly 8½ months, marking heaviest sentence to date in case linked to charity group
- Fu Yuet-long, 25, admits to subjecting eight toddlers in Children’s Residential Home to physical punishment
- Footage shows worker assaulting children by pushing them, slapping their faces and pinching their cheeks
The Hong Kong Society for the Protection of Children’s office in Prince Edward. Photo: Nora Tam