Hong Kong’s privacy watchdog has also said it would conduct a review following news of the data breach at three Hong Kong hotels. Photo: Shutterstock
Crime in Hong Kong
Hackers gain access to personal data of more than 290,000 hotel guests in Hong Kong

  • Breach involved Island Shangri-La, Kowloon Shangri-La and Kerry Hotel
  • Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data hits out at Shangri-La Group for waiting several months to tell customers about the incident

Jess Ma
Jess Ma and Ezra Cheung

Updated: 8:10pm, 1 Oct, 2022

