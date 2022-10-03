Protesters gather near Sogo department store in Causeway Bay for a march between Causeway Bay and Wan Chai on May 24, 2020. Photo: Robert Ng
Protesters gather near Sogo department store in Causeway Bay for a march between Causeway Bay and Wan Chai on May 24, 2020. Photo: Robert Ng
Hong Kong protests
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

3 men plead guilty to attacking Hong Kong lawyer during demonstration against national security law in 2020

  • Lawyer who called out protesters for vandalising a store was assaulted and spent three days in hospital
  • Fourth suspect who denied charges will go on trial from Wednesday

Brian Wong

Updated: 5:24pm, 3 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Protesters gather near Sogo department store in Causeway Bay for a march between Causeway Bay and Wan Chai on May 24, 2020. Photo: Robert Ng
Protesters gather near Sogo department store in Causeway Bay for a march between Causeway Bay and Wan Chai on May 24, 2020. Photo: Robert Ng
READ FULL ARTICLE