Protesters gather near Sogo department store in Causeway Bay for a march between Causeway Bay and Wan Chai on May 24, 2020. Photo: Robert Ng
3 men plead guilty to attacking Hong Kong lawyer during demonstration against national security law in 2020
- Lawyer who called out protesters for vandalising a store was assaulted and spent three days in hospital
- Fourth suspect who denied charges will go on trial from Wednesday
