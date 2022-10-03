The crime scene outside the Sogo department store in Causeway Bay on July 1, 2021. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Coroner to open inquest into death of man who stabbed Hong Kong police officer in Causeway Bay before turning knife on himself
- Leung Kin-fai was named the primary suspect for the attack on Constable So King-cho on July 1, 2021 outside the Sogo department store
- Police to submit video evidence and call around a dozen witnesses to testify; inquiry might also involve a jury
