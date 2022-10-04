Hong Kong has seen a surge in deception cases in recent years. In 2020, there were 15,553 such cases, compared with 8,216 in 2019. Photo: Shutterstock
University professor in Hong Kong conned out of nearly HK$4 million in phone scam
- Victim receives call from someone claiming he was involved in money laundering in mainland China
- He is approached again through WhatsApp and instructed to hand over details of Bank of China account to prove his innocence
