Hong Kong has seen a surge in deception cases in recent years. In 2020, there were 15,553 such cases, compared with 8,216 in 2019. Photo: Shutterstock
Crime in Hong Kong
University professor in Hong Kong conned out of nearly HK$4 million in phone scam

  • Victim receives call from someone claiming he was involved in money laundering in mainland China
  • He is approached again through WhatsApp and instructed to hand over details of Bank of China account to prove his innocence

Danny Mok

Updated: 11:36pm, 4 Oct, 2022

