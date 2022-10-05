Hong Kong police display evidence seized in their investigation. Photo: Facebook
Moroccan man arrested in Hong Kong on suspicion of desecrating Chinese flag, criminal damage after bamboo poles hurled onto road
- Bamboo poles with 25 Chinese and Hong Kong flags attached to them to celebrate National Day ripped from railings and hurled onto road
- Passer-by called police on Sunday morning, saying flags were scattered on Electric Road in Fortress Hill and passing vehicles were running over them
Hong Kong police display evidence seized in their investigation. Photo: Facebook