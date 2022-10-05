Hong Kong police display evidence seized in their investigation. Photo: Facebook
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Moroccan man arrested in Hong Kong on suspicion of desecrating Chinese flag, criminal damage after bamboo poles hurled onto road

  • Bamboo poles with 25 Chinese and Hong Kong flags attached to them to celebrate National Day ripped from railings and hurled onto road
  • Passer-by called police on Sunday morning, saying flags were scattered on Electric Road in Fortress Hill and passing vehicles were running over them

Clifford Lo
Updated: 2:47pm, 5 Oct, 2022

