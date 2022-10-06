The ICAC has charged one serving and seven retired hawker control officers with conspiracy to commit misconduct in public office. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong’s graft-buster charges 8 hawker control officers with misconduct over alleged preferential treatment shown in recruitment drive

  • Anti-corruption watchdog accuses one serving and seven retired hawker control officers of showing preferential treatment to 36 candidates
  • Investigation shows some candidates for position under Food and Environmental Hygiene Department scored extra marks, according to ICAC

Danny Mok

Updated: 11:52pm, 6 Oct, 2022

