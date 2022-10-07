An internet radio host in Hong Kong has been jailed for 32 months on sedition and money-laundering charges after he admitted inciting revolt against Beijing and the local government in his shows and processing more than HK$10 million (US$1.27 million) from unidentified sources. Edmund Wan Yiu-Sing, better known as “Giggs”, was escorted back to the District Court on Friday to be sanctioned over offences under which he was convicted last month by a judge hand-picked by the city’s leader to oversee national security cases. The 54-year-old earlier acknowledged he had crossed the line delineated by a 1938 sedition law by advocating Hong Kong’s independence and resistance against the city’s government and the Chinese Communist Party in 39 episodes of his two online shows between February and November, 2020. He pleaded guilty in September to a count of conspiracy to commit acts with seditious intention – an offence determined by the city’s top court to endanger national security – after spending nearly 19 months behind bars since he was charged. Wan also admitted three counts of money laundering in handling proceeds of doubtful origin using three bank accounts, two of them co-managed by his assistant, Alice Lee Po-lai, 53, an insurance agent. The money was believed to have come from a crowdfunding campaign, through which Wan intended to subsidise young protesters to leave Hong Kong and study in Taiwan as a means to carry on the spirit of the 2019 anti-government movement. Hong Kong internet radio host ‘Giggs’ arrested, charged with seditious intent Prosecutors initially accused Wan of illegally channelling some of the donations to Lee’s securities account, but left the allegation out of their case pursuant to a plea bargain. They also agreed to drop two money-laundering charges against Lee provided that she agreed to an application to confiscate HK$4.87 million that remained in the accounts. A total of four sedition and two money-laundering charges against Wan were left on file, meaning they cannot be brought back to the court without its permission. Wan was first arrested in November 2020 on suspicion of money laundering and aiding secession under the national security law. Police suspected at the time Wan had sent some of the raised funds to overseas organisations that supported secessionist activities. Wan was charged with sedition and denied bail in February last year, while Lee had been released on bail since her prosecution in May 2021. The national security law, imposed on the city by Beijing on June 30, 2020, outlaws acts of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces.