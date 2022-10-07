The latest arrests, bringing the total number of patients involved to 26, came days after the Civil Service Bureau said 370 government employees were suspected of using fake Covid-19 jab exemption certificates, warning that those involved in misconduct would be held accountable.

Out of the 850 government employees who held exemption certificates, the bureau found 370 had used documents issued by the six doctors and one who is wanted by police.

“The government attaches great importance to the conduct and integrity of employees. Should any individual officers be suspected of breaching the law or misconducting themselves, the government will deal with them seriously under the established mechanism,” a bureau spokeswoman said in a reply to the Post earlier this month.

Between September 5 and 27, six doctors were rounded up on suspicion of issuing exemption documents without following the relevant government guidelines. They allegedly charged each patient as much as HK$5,000 (US$637) for a certificate.

Another doctor – Dr Chan Hoi-yuk – was placed on a police wanted list in March after being accused of selling a vaccine exemption certificate for HK$800 to an undercover officer in his Kwun Tong clinic.

Police said in March that the doctor had not returned to Hong Kong since June last year but still ran the clinic and consulted patients online. In March, police arrested two women, aged 28 and 69, in connection with the case. The 28-year-old worked as a nurse at Chan’s clinic.

On September 27, the government said more than 20,000 certificates issued by the seven doctors would not be accepted from October 12. People who needed the documents were advised to consult other doctors to determine whether they were eligible for jabs or should continue to receive an exemption.

On the following day, health authorities announced that the seven doctors were barred from administering Covid-19 vaccines after they were accused of issuing jab exemptions without performing the proper checks, with the cases being referred to the medical regulator.