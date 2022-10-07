A 54-year-old man was detained on suspicion of dangerous driving after a video of a Mercedes-Benz travelling on the wrong side of a highway was posted online. Photo: Facebook
A 54-year-old man was detained on suspicion of dangerous driving after a video of a Mercedes-Benz travelling on the wrong side of a highway was posted online. Photo: Facebook
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Police arrest driver after video of Mercedes-Benz travelling on wrong side of Hong Kong highway posted online

  • Mercedes-Benz filmed travelling towards oncoming traffic on Hiram’s Highway in Sai Kung
  • Video shows car nearly hit two oncoming vehicles – a minibus and a truck

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 10:27pm, 7 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A 54-year-old man was detained on suspicion of dangerous driving after a video of a Mercedes-Benz travelling on the wrong side of a highway was posted online. Photo: Facebook
A 54-year-old man was detained on suspicion of dangerous driving after a video of a Mercedes-Benz travelling on the wrong side of a highway was posted online. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE