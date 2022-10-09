Latest crime figures for January to August show that the number of online scam cases rose to 14,160 from 10,185 over the same period last year. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong fraud victims lose HK$2.6 billion as scammers peddle bogus cryptocurrency investments, fake jobs, romance
- Online scam cases rose to 14,160 involving HK$2.04 billion from January to August this year
- Online investment fraud alone totalled HK$540 million, more than for the whole of last year
