The national security legislation in Hong Kong has largely snuffed out pro-independence groups. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong national security law: 5 teens from pro-independence group get up to 3 years’ detention for abetting ‘armed revolution’
- They are part of 20-strong Returning Valiant group believed to have organised street booths and press briefings, calling themselves ‘embers of revolution’
- Among them is a teen who was only 15 at time of her arrest, the youngest defendant to be convicted of a national security law offence
The national security legislation in Hong Kong has largely snuffed out pro-independence groups. Photo: Sun Yeung