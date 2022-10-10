Hong Kong’s anti-corruption watchdog says the alleged offences took place between September 2011 and February 2019. Photo: Felix Wong
Ex-professor wanted by Hong Kong’s anti-graft agency for allegedly hiding interests in companies that sold HK$4 million worth of goods to university
- Court issues arrest warrant for Yeung Lam-lung, a former adjunct associate professor at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
- Yeung, 58, faces total of 17 charges – three of conspiracy to defraud and 14 of fraud, according to ICAC
