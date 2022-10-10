A High Court judge has allowed a judicial challenge against the government’s decision to cancel 20,000 jab exemptions. Photo: Warton Li
Coronavirus: High Court judge allows legal challenge against Hong Kong’s decision to invalidate more than 20,000 jab exemption certificates
- Retired civil servant argues in judicial review application that health authorities abused power in quashing the exemption documents
- Mr Justice Russell Coleman schedules hearing for Tuesday morning ‘in view of the potential urgency’
