A High Court judge has allowed a judicial challenge against the government’s decision to cancel 20,000 jab exemptions. Photo: Warton Li
Coronavirus: High Court judge allows legal challenge against Hong Kong’s decision to invalidate more than 20,000 jab exemption certificates

  • Retired civil servant argues in judicial review application that health authorities abused power in quashing the exemption documents
  • Mr Justice Russell Coleman schedules hearing for Tuesday morning ‘in view of the potential urgency’

Brian Wong

Updated: 3:28pm, 10 Oct, 2022

