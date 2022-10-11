Seven doctors are alleged to have issued certificates without proper medical consultations. Photo: SCMP
Court temporarily bars Hong Kong authorities from invalidating over 20,000 Covid vaccination exemption certificates

  • Interim ruling means the exemption documents that were to be annulled on Wednesday will remain effective for now
  • Urgent hearing followed judicial review application by retired civil servant and serial litigant Kwok Cheuk-kin

Brian Wong

Updated: 1:09pm, 11 Oct, 2022

