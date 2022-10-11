Customs officers show some of the pellets of suspected cocaine found to have been hidden inside the body of a man who arrived at the airport on Sunday. Photo: Jelly Tse.
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong air arrival from Ethiopia arrested on suspicion of having HK$1.2 million worth of cocaine hidden in body

  • Air arrival arrested after he was found to have 59 pellets of what is believed to be cocaine weighing 1.2kg hidden in his body
  • Customs officers warn increased air traffic after relaxation of Covid-19 rules would attract drug traffickers

Fiona Sun
Updated: 7:02pm, 11 Oct, 2022

