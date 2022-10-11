The United Nations human rights office expresses regret after minors sentenced to correctional facility for national security law breaches. Photo: AFP.
UN ‘alarmed’ by sentencing of Hong Kong teens to correctional facility over calls to topple Beijing and city governments by ‘armed revolution’

  • United Nations human rights office says it ‘regrets’ sentence passed on minors over calls to overthrow city and national governments by violence
  • UN spokeswoman asks city administration to respect ‘international human rights obligations’

Danny Mok
Updated: 11:51pm, 11 Oct, 2022

