The alleged murder took place in a flat at Po Lam Estate in Tseung Kwan O. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong murder accused tied up girlfriend, beat her to death after rape claims, court hears
- Law Wai-man, 50, allegedly murdered nightclub waitress Lau Lee-chi, 34, who had a history of mental illness and drug abuse
- Defendant told police he had bound his partner with a cloth after she began displaying hysterical behaviour two to three days before the killing
