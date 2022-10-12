The alleged murder took place in a flat at Po Lam Estate in Tseung Kwan O. Photo: SCMP
The alleged murder took place in a flat at Po Lam Estate in Tseung Kwan O. Photo: SCMP
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong murder accused tied up girlfriend, beat her to death after rape claims, court hears

  • Law Wai-man, 50, allegedly murdered nightclub waitress Lau Lee-chi, 34, who had a history of mental illness and drug abuse
  • Defendant told police he had bound his partner with a cloth after she began displaying hysterical behaviour two to three days before the killing

Brian Wong

Updated: 7:30pm, 12 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The alleged murder took place in a flat at Po Lam Estate in Tseung Kwan O. Photo: SCMP
The alleged murder took place in a flat at Po Lam Estate in Tseung Kwan O. Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE