Protesters face off with police in Causeway Bay on July 1, 2020, in a demonstration against the national security law. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Former Hong Kong civil engineer gets 5 years’ jail for rioting, stabbing policeman in protest against national security law

  • Wong Kwan-wa, 26, was intercepted on plane bound for London after police received anonymous tip-off
  • He is among trio who confessed to involvement in illegal rally on July 1, 2020, against national security law

Brian Wong

Updated: 12:03pm, 13 Oct, 2022

