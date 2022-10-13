Protesters face off with police in Causeway Bay on July 1, 2020, in a demonstration against the national security law. Photo: Sam Tsang
Former Hong Kong civil engineer gets 5 years’ jail for rioting, stabbing policeman in protest against national security law
- Wong Kwan-wa, 26, was intercepted on plane bound for London after police received anonymous tip-off
- He is among trio who confessed to involvement in illegal rally on July 1, 2020, against national security law
