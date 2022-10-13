An 82-year-old woman in Hong Kong has been swindled out of HK$6.5 million. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong woman, 82, loses HK$6.5 million to phone scammers claiming to be local health official and mainland Chinese policeman
- Source says victim was accused in June last year of being involved in money-laundering case and told to reveal bank details for investigation
- She only realised she was conned earlier this week when she found her bank account had been emptied
