Social media activity focusing on drugs has increased in Hong Kong over the past six years. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Social media activity focusing on drugs has increased in Hong Kong over the past six years. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong society
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Over threefold rise in drug-related internet posts in Hong Kong over past 6 years, with growing interest in CBD products, study finds

  • Study by Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups shows social media content featuring drugs rose from 927 in 2016 to 3,114 by the end of last year
  • Federation also takes aim at cannabidiols, arguing products using substance could become gateway for youngsters to use other drugs

Ezra Cheung

Updated: 6:45pm, 13 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Social media activity focusing on drugs has increased in Hong Kong over the past six years. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Social media activity focusing on drugs has increased in Hong Kong over the past six years. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
READ FULL ARTICLE