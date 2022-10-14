The Hong Kong government has hit back over UN criticism after four minors were sentenced to detention under the national security law. Photo: Handout.
Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong government hits back over UN human rights criticism after four minors sent to a correctional centre for abetting ‘armed revolution’

  • Government expresses ‘strong disapproval’ after UN says it was ‘alarmed’ after four minors were sentenced to detention under national security law
  • Official insists that human rights protection embedded in city’s national security legislation

Danny Mok

Updated: 12:07am, 14 Oct, 2022

