The Hong Kong government has hit back over UN criticism after four minors were sentenced to detention under the national security law. Photo: Handout.
Hong Kong government hits back over UN human rights criticism after four minors sent to a correctional centre for abetting ‘armed revolution’
- Government expresses ‘strong disapproval’ after UN says it was ‘alarmed’ after four minors were sentenced to detention under national security law
- Official insists that human rights protection embedded in city’s national security legislation
