The Hong Kong Society for the Protection of Children headquarters in Mong Kok. Photo: Edmond So.
Former childcare worker jailed for assault on 2-year-old girl at Hong Kong children’s home
- Ex-childcare worker sentenced to a month behind bars for attack on toddler at Hong Kong Society for the Protection of Children home
- Magistrate says 32-year-old woman’s abuse of position merited immediate imprisonment
The Hong Kong Society for the Protection of Children headquarters in Mong Kok. Photo: Edmond So.