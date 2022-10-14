The Hong Kong Society for the Protection of Children headquarters in Mong Kok. Photo: Edmond So.
The Hong Kong Society for the Protection of Children headquarters in Mong Kok. Photo: Edmond So.
Hong Kong courts
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Former childcare worker jailed for assault on 2-year-old girl at Hong Kong children’s home

  • Ex-childcare worker sentenced to a month behind bars for attack on toddler at Hong Kong Society for the Protection of Children home
  • Magistrate says 32-year-old woman’s abuse of position merited immediate imprisonment

Brian Wong

Updated: 7:25pm, 14 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The Hong Kong Society for the Protection of Children headquarters in Mong Kok. Photo: Edmond So.
The Hong Kong Society for the Protection of Children headquarters in Mong Kok. Photo: Edmond So.
READ FULL ARTICLE