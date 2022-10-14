With child abuse cases hitting the headlines recently the Hong Kong police have launched this year’s campaign themed “bystander intervention”. Photo: Shutterstock
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Will Hongkongers stop to help children in need? Police conduct social experiment to find out

  • A six-year-old girl was asked to pretend she was left in the street by her mother
  • Many passers-by didn’t stop to help saying they were too busy and they thought someone else would do it

Fiona Sun
Updated: 10:15pm, 14 Oct, 2022

