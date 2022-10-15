Police arrest three teenagers for allegedly stealing a Tesla. One of the suspects pretended to be a prospective buyer but then drove away with the car. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police arrest 3 teenagers for allegedly stealing Tesla after 1 posed as prospective buyer
- Teen answers online advert, poses as prospective buyer but then allegedly drives off with car
- Police are holding two men, 18, and one girl, 16, for further questioning about the incident
Police arrest three teenagers for allegedly stealing a Tesla. One of the suspects pretended to be a prospective buyer but then drove away with the car. Photo: Handout