Police arrest three teenagers for allegedly stealing a Tesla. One of the suspects pretended to be a prospective buyer but then drove away with the car. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police arrest 3 teenagers for allegedly stealing Tesla after 1 posed as prospective buyer

  • Teen answers online advert, poses as prospective buyer but then allegedly drives off with car
  • Police are holding two men, 18, and one girl, 16, for further questioning about the incident

Cannix Yau
Updated: 5:44pm, 15 Oct, 2022

