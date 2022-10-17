Hong Kong police arrested a driver who tried to abandon his car to avoid what he thought was a roadblock. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police arrest man who tried to abandon his car after mistaking an accident for a roadblock
- 37-year-old arrested for drink-driving offence after he tried to abandon his car at an accident scene he mistook for a roadblock
- Police were handling crash between a taxi and a motorcycle when they noticed the driver acting suspiciously
