The court heard that the retired teacher pulled the domestic worker’s hair and slapped her face, shoulder and back after the latter refused to give her a hand massage. Photo: Winson Wong
Retired Hong Kong teacher given suspended jail sentence for assaulting domestic helper over hand massage dispute
- Acting principal magistrate David Cheung jails Chow Ching-yee for four weeks, but opted to suspend term for 1½ years
- Court heard Chow pulled Ruby Funa Caman’s hair and slapped her face, shoulder and back after domestic helper refused to give her hand massage
