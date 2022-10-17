Hong Kong police arrest suspects during a crackdown on triad activities in the city. Photo: handout
Hong Kong police crack down on triad activities, arresting 208 suspects and closing 6 illegal businesses
- Officers inspect 466 entertainment venues, including mahjong parlours, pubs, karaoke lounges, billiard rooms, saunas and game centres
- Police also break up prostitution syndicate that recruited travellers from mainland China and elsewhere for sex trade
Hong Kong police arrest suspects during a crackdown on triad activities in the city. Photo: handout