Hong Kong police arrest suspects during a crackdown on triad activities in the city. Photo: handout
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police crack down on triad activities, arresting 208 suspects and closing 6 illegal businesses

  • Officers inspect 466 entertainment venues, including mahjong parlours, pubs, karaoke lounges, billiard rooms, saunas and game centres
  • Police also break up prostitution syndicate that recruited travellers from mainland China and elsewhere for sex trade

Clifford Lo
Updated: 5:00pm, 17 Oct, 2022

