A veteran policeman faces a disciplinary investigation and has been banned from carrying a gun after he accidentally fired a shot from his service revolver in a police station in Hong Kong on Monday. The incident happened at about 9.10am soon after the sergeant, attached to the enforcement and control division of Hong Kong Island traffic unit, collected the firearm and ammunition at Happy Valley Police Station. The officer was alone at the firearm loading bay on the ground floor of the station on Sing Woo Road at the time, according to a source. 3 Hong Kong policemen jailed for up to 16 months for tipping off triad gang “A preliminary investigation showed he accidentally pressed the trigger and fired one shot after he pulled his gun out of the holster to check,” the source said. “The bullet hit a rubber-coated wall. The officer was unhurt.” He said officers would check security camera footage as part of the investigation. He said it was possible the sergeant forgot he had loaded the gun earlier and he failed to check the revolver’s cylinder before he pulled the trigger. Saying that police were carrying out a thorough investigation into the cause of the incident, he said: “The force will look into whether the officer involved was negligent and if he followed proper guidelines for the use of firearms. High Court acquits Hong Kong flight attendant jailed for biting police officer The sergeant has not been suspended from duty, but a disciplinary investigation has also been launched. “He has been banned from carrying firearms and assigned indoor work until the investigation is completed,” the source said. According to the force, officers have strict guidelines for the use of firearms. In November last year, a police officer escaped injury when he was suspected of having accidentally fired a gun in his Sha Tin flat.