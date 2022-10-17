A 19-year-old has been given a suspended sentence for harassing a judge and his wife in 2020. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong judge hands 19-year-old suspended jail sentence for making 8 prank calls to judge and his wife

  • Chan Po-hong, who has autism, was 17 when he made the calls to the judicial officer and his family over a nine-minute span in 2020
  • Judge raises concerns that people may question if pursuing Chan in both criminal and civil proceedings is really in the public interest

Brian Wong

Updated: 9:34pm, 17 Oct, 2022

