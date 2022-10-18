A scuffle erupts at the gate of the Chinese consulate in Manchester amid a demonstration over Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: Reuters
UK’s Liz Truss expresses ‘deep concerns’ after video shows Hong Kong activist apparently beaten inside Chinese consulate in Manchester
- Spokesman for British prime minister says reports of incident are ‘obviously deeply concerning’, but would not comment further during police investigation
- Protester says he was pulled into the consulate and beaten during an anti-China demonstration
