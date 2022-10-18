Hong Kong customs has seized 76kg of crystal meth concealed in three transformers at the airport. Photo: May Tse
Customs seizes crystal meth with HK$340 million street value in Australia concealed in electric transformers at Hong Kong airport
- Consignment containing 76kg of meth was in transit in city and scheduled to be delivered by air to Sydney
- Customs finds three wooden boxes carrying transformers weighing 300kg each
