Kwok Cheuk-kin has won an appeal against the Legal Aid Department for financial backing in the judicial review. Photo: Brian Wong
Kwok Cheuk-kin has won an appeal against the Legal Aid Department for financial backing in the judicial review. Photo: Brian Wong
Hong Kong courts
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Coronavirus: legal aid granted to ex-civil servant challenging Hong Kong’s plan to invalidate 20,000 ‘questionable’ jab exemptions

  • High-profile serial litigant Kwok Cheuk-kin wins appeal against Legal Aid Department’s refusal to provide financial backing for judicial review
  • Certificates to remain effective until court determines if health authorities have power to overturn their use

Brian Wong

Updated: 5:51pm, 18 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Kwok Cheuk-kin has won an appeal against the Legal Aid Department for financial backing in the judicial review. Photo: Brian Wong
Kwok Cheuk-kin has won an appeal against the Legal Aid Department for financial backing in the judicial review. Photo: Brian Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE