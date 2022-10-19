Hong Kong police have arrested two women, including an Japanese adult video actress, in a crackdown on a prostitution ring. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police arrest Japanese actress and track syndicate that lured her to city to provide sexual services

  • Police search for prostitution ring after arresting two women, including one from Thailand, at Tsim Sha Tsui hotel
  • 16 women arrested in raids against illegal employment and prostitution conducted in Tsim Sha Tsui and Yau Ma Tei

Clifford Lo

Updated: 3:12pm, 19 Oct, 2022

