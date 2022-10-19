The High Court has rejected an appeal by tycoon Jimmy Lai to block police examination of his mobile phones. Photo: Warton Li
The High Court has rejected an appeal by tycoon Jimmy Lai to block police examination of his mobile phones. Photo: Warton Li
Tycoon Jimmy Lai loses Court of Appeal bid to block Hong Kong police inspection of his mobile phones over national security charges

  • Chief judge rules journalistic material ‘not immune from search and seizure’ in criminal investigations
  • Owner of closed Apple Daily newspaper to face trial on national security charges in December; English King’s Counsel approved to join defence team

Brian Wong

Updated: 7:04pm, 19 Oct, 2022

