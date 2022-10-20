Hong Kong customs has arrested six people after seizing HK$120 million (US$15.3 million) worth of black-market cigarettes in two operations at sea and on land in less than 24 hours, it was revealed on Thursday. A source said the seized tobacco products were believed to have been a restock for the underground market after authorities confiscated 70.3 million illicit cigarettes worth more than HK$214 million between September 1 and October 13. The latest hauls last Friday and Saturday pushed the total value of contraband tobacco products seized this year to HK$1.4 billion, according to the Customs and Excise Department. Hong Kong customs conducts secret missions to destroy seized illicit cigarettes One of the operations was carried out at noon last Friday when customs officers from the ports and marine command intercepted a barge being towed by a tugboat off the Yau Ma Tei cargo handling area. Four Hong Kong men were in the vessels, with only two shipping containers on the barge. Senior Inspector Chan King-fung from the customs branch on Thursday said officers noticed the barge did not display its name as required by law. He said officers decided to open the containers for inspection after the captain only provided an incomplete document that failed to show details of the sender and recipient of the cargo, as well as related information on the goods. HK$4.65 million in illegal cigarettes seized daily by Hong Kong customs In the two containers, officers uncovered 20 million illicit cigarettes with an estimated street value of HK$56 million. Officers arrested the four men aged 42 to 61 on suspicion of importing unmanifested cargo – an offence punishable by up to seven years in jail and a HK$2 million fine. Chan said it was the second time in two months authorities had discovered untaxed cigarettes on a barge. In August, officers arrested six men and seized HK$115 million worth of the contraband after intercepting a barge off Tsing Yi. Last Saturday, customs intercepted two container trucks in Yuen Long and Kwai Chung within 10 minutes before 10am. About 23 million black-market cigarettes were seized from the two vehicles. Two drivers aged 58 and 59 were detained on suspicion of dealing in illicit cigarettes – an offence that carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison and a HK$2 million fine under the Dutiable Commodities Ordinance. The source said the two vehicles had pulled over at the time, waiting for orders for their delivery points. The two cases were suspected to be linked to the same syndicate because the containers carried the same cigarette brand. “A total of 43 million untaxed cigarettes were seized in the operations. They have an estimated street value of HK$120 million,” Senior Inspector Lam Wai-kit of customs’ revenue crimes investigation bureau said on Thursday. He said if legally imported, the contraband products would have generated HK$81 million in tax. “The seized cigarettes involve different brand names. We believe part of the seized goods was for local consumption and the remaining was intended for overseas markets,” he said, adding more arrests were possible. The six suspects have been released on bail pending further investigation. Hong Kong customs confiscates HK$1.23 billion worth of illegal cigarettes in 2022 Latest figures from the department showed about 520 million untaxed cigarettes worth HK$1.4 billion had been seized as of October 18 this year, well above the 427 million cigarettes worth HK$1.19 billion found in the whole of 2021. The volume of illegal tobacco products discovered so far this year is also much more than any in a single year since 2002. Lam, the senior inspector, said Hong Kong customs would spare no efforts and continue to tackle the black market cigarette trade at the source, as well as target the smuggling, storage and peddling of such items.