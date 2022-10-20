Puppies and kittens were rescued in a joint anti-smuggling operation in Ha Pak Lai in the early hours of Thursday. Photo: Handout
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police, customs officers rescue 75 kittens and puppies from being smuggled to mainland China

  • Pedigree kittens and puppies, worth HK$1.2 million, were being loaded from van onto speedboat when officers intervened
  • Two suspects jumped aboard speedboat and managed to escape from high-speed pursuit vessels, according to police

Clifford Lo
Updated: 4:28pm, 20 Oct, 2022

